Israel’s new envoy to Turkey begins work as tensions continue to define relations

Joel Lion, Israel’s former ambassador to Ukraine, Moldova, and Armenia, presented his credentials to Turkey’s Foreign Ministry in Ankara yesterday, the Foreign Ministry announces.
Lion will be Israel’s top diplomatic envoy to Turkey, serving as the acting chargé d’affaires.
He replaces Irit Lillian, who was appointed Israel’s ambassador to Ankara in 2022 and retired over the summer. She had returned to Israel following the outbreak of the war against Hamas after the October 7, 2023, attack due to security concerns. Turkey subsequently recalled its own ambassador from Israel.
Since then, Lillian had continued managing ties with Turkish officials on a professional level from Israel, passing messages between the sides and handling issues involving Israeli citizens in Turkey.
The Israeli embassy in Turkey remains closed.
Israel’s relations with Turkey, once a close security ally of Israel, drastically deteriorated following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rise to power. They have collapsed since the start of the Gaza war as Turkey halted trade and direct flights to Israel.
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