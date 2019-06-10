After 4-month stint, Labor’s No. 2 Tal Russo quits politics

Former IDF general Tal Russo of the Labor party on Monday announced his retirement from politics after a four-month stint as second-in-command of the embattled center-left party.

Under leader Avi Gabbay, the Labor party saw its worst-ever showing in the April national ballot, winning six seats in the 120-seat Knesset. Ahead of the upcoming September elections, which were called last month after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to cobble together a coalition, the party is gearing up for another leadership primary in July, and Russo had previously suggested he could throw his hat in the ring for the chairmanship.

On Monday, however, Russo dropped out entirely.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In a Facebook post, the former head of the army’s Southern Command said he launched his political career in February with “big plans for change” for both the Labor party and Israel.

“The situation in which we’ve found ourselves caught — early elections and a leadership primary in such a short period of time — do not allow doing things as I had hoped,” he wrote. “I won’t be a partner to a succession battle, and therefore I am removing myself as a candidate for chairman and from the list for the 22nd Knesset.”

In a statement, Gabbay said it was “sad that a wonderful man like Tal is leaving politics” and praised him for his campaigning efforts.

Russo was placed second on the Labor list in February in a spot reserved by Gabbay, bypassing the party primaries, in a bid to boost the opposition party’s defense credentials.

The Labor party is expected to finalize the July 2 leadership primary this week, with candidates Amir Peretz, Stav Shaffir, Itzhik Shmuli, former IDF deputy chief of staff Yair Golan, and possibly Gabbay and former prime minister Ehud Barak expected to run.

After tanking in the election, the much-weakened party’s reputation sustained another beating last month after it emerged that Gabbay had seriously considered an offer by Netanyahu to join his coalition before turning it down, despite repeated promises during his campaign never to join forces with the Likud leader.

Also Monday, Israeli journalist and former Knesset lawmaker Nitzan Horowitz announced a political comeback and said he would challenge Meretz chair Tamar Zandberg for the leadership of the left-wing party.

Horowitz served in the Knesset from 2009 to 2015 as a Meretz lawmaker.

Both Meretz under Zandberg and Labor under Gabbay have flirted with the idea of running together on a joint ticket in September to widen their appeal, though no steps to merge have yet been taken.