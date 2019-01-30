Air force transport plane rolls 100 meters into ditch, injuring 2
Two civilian workers lightly hurt in incident, during test run of engines on Hercules C-130
An Israeli Air Force transport plane rolled for about 100 meters Wednesday during an engine test before falling into a ditch, where it ground to a halt, the army said in a statement.
Two civilian workers who were running the check on the four-engine C-130 Hercules plane were lightly injured and required medical treatment.
The Israel Defense Forces opened an investigation into the incident, which occurred at the Nevatim air base in the south of the country.
Earlier this month an IAF F-15 fighter jet was forced to make an emergency landing after the the canopy fell off during a flight. The pilot and navigator of the fighter jet landed the plane safely at a nearby airport.
