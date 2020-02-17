Air raid sirens to sound in West Bank test

Air raid sirens will sound across the West Bank on Monday morning as the Home Front Command and Central Command conduct a drill to check that early warning systems are in order.

The sirens will sound at intervals in five zones across the West Bank starting at 9:35 a.m. in Alon Shvut, Efrat, Beit Aryeh, Har Gilo, Kochav Ya’ir, Mitzpe Jericho, Nahliel, Netiv HaGdud, Emmanuel, Petza’el and Kedumim.

At 9:50, sirens will sound in Elazar, Gilgal, Tal Menashe, Yafit, Yitzhar, Metzad, Neve Daniel, Ateret, Peduel, Psagot and Revava; and at 10:05 in Har Bracha, Kfar Adumim, Migdalim, Migdal Oz, Nofei Prat, Rosh Tzurim, Rehelim, Reihan, Shvut Rachel, Shavei Shomron and Tomer.

At 10:15 the sirens will sound in Beit El and Beitar Illit; and at 10:30 in Ovnat, Vered Jericho, Modiin Illit and Mitzpe Shalem.

The Home Front command said in a statement that the drill was planned in advance as part of its program for 2020. In the event of an actual rocket attack, the sirens will sound twice.

Last year, the Home Front Command upgraded its incoming rocket siren system throughout the country, making the alerts more precise and easier to understand.

Under the old method, the country was broken down into approximately 255 regions. If the military detected an incoming projectile heading toward anywhere within a region, sirens would be triggered throughout the entire area.

The new system operates based on approximately 1,700 regions, or “polygons,” as the army calls them.

Judah Ari Gross contributed to this report