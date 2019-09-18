Arab turnout rises to 60% after reaching an all-time low in April

Voter turnout among Arab Israelis rose significantly on Tuesday as compared to the last national elections on April 9, when fewer than half of Arab voters cast ballots.

According to Haaretz, approximately 60 percent of Arab voters came out to the polls, despite what many in Israel see as various voter suppression efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his ruling Likud Party and right-wing activists. In April, Arab turnout hit a record low of 49.2%.

Exit polls have predicted that the recently reunified Joint List, a coalition of the four largest Arab-majority parties, could receive up to 13 seats in the next Knesset, a significant improvement over the Arab parties’ showing in April when they broke up into two competing slates and won a total of 10.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Dr. Thabet Abu Ras, co-executive director of The Abraham Fund Initiatives, a civil society group, told Israeli financial newspaper Globes that he believed that Netanyahu’s warnings about high Arab turnout, meant to energize his base, backfired. Instead, he said, Netanyahu’s fiery rhetoric and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s promise to enact a Basic Law promising equality spurred Arab voters to come out and vote in an attempt to dethrone the prime minister.

Aaed Kayel, the Joint List’s campaign manager, said he could not provide precise data on turnout in Arab communities, but said he also believed it rose above 60%.

“Without a doubt, the turnout in the Arab community was greater than our expectations,” he said, adding that Netanyahu’s statements had motivated Arab Israelis to vote in high numbers.

“They made people want to go to vote,” he said. “While he thought that making those remarks convinced more of his supporters to vote, they actually helped us and encouraged our voters to go to the polls.”

Earlier this week, visitors to Netanyahu’s official Facebook page were greeted by an automatic message sent by a chatbot warning of a “secular left-wing weak government that relies on Arabs who want to destroy us all — women, children and men.”

Netanyahu has made repeated allegations of widespread voter fraud, claiming that that Tuesday’s election would be being “stolen” from him because of a lack of enforcement against “rampant” voter fraud in Arab communities. However, the evidence Netanyahu has presented proving such fraud has been limited at best, with the Central Elections Committee saying it has not established any significant cases.

In April, the Likud party equipped some 1,200 of its polling station representatives in Arab towns with hidden body cameras. At several locations, the discovery of the recording devices led to skirmishes between Likud officials and local poll workers, who were frustrated at having been targeted in the covert operation. The operation’s organizers subsequently boasted of having been responsible for reducing Arab voter turnout to its lowest-ever rate.