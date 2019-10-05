At hearing, PM’s lawyers said to present legal opinion from Dershowitz

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s lawyers reportedly presented a legal opinion from five American professors, including Alan Dershowitz, during pre-indictment hearings this week arguing that investigating the swaying of media coverage as a criminal offense presented a danger to democracy.

One of the professors even asked for an audience with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who turned down the request and said he would read the legal opinion himself, Channel 12 news reported Friday.

The network did not name the professor who sought to meet with Mandelblit nor any of the other figures who submitted the legal opinion besides Dershowitz, a prominent law professor and champion of Israel.

It also did not specify on what grounds the professors argued that prosecuting leaders for seeking to be portrayed in a positive light endangers democracy. Dershowitz has previously stated all politicians negotiate with news outlets on coverage, telling Army Radio last year that “interfering in the relationship between media and the government poses a tremendous danger to free speech.”

Netanyahu faces criminal charges in three corruption cases, two of which involve his alleged trading or proposed exchanging of regulatory favors for positive news coverage.

His lawyers attended two days of hearings this week with Mandelblit and other top prosecutors to lay out the premier’s defense in Case 4000, also known as the Bezeq graft probe, which is considered the most serious case against Netanyahu.

Channel 12 reported that, defying expectations, Netanyahu’s attorneys had presented strong arguments, that prosecutors expected to have to do significant work after the hearings and that parts of the prosecution’s thesis on the case would need to be reexamined. There was an additional possibility that the schedule of the cases could change, despite denials by the prosecution, the report said.

Officials in the State Prosecutor’s Office told Channel 13 that Netanyahu’s lawyers had not convinced them there was no bribery in Case 4000, although they said the discussions were matter-of-fact. Regardless, any changes in the case would not be made by the State Prosecutor’s Office, but rather by the attorney general.

Netanyahu faces charges of fraud and breach of trust in the three cases, as well as a bribery charge in Case 4000.

That case concerns suspicions that Netanyahu pushed regulatory decisions benefiting Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder of the Bezeq telecommunications group, in return for ongoing positive coverage from Bezeq’s Walla news site.

In Case 2000, Netanyahu is accused of agreeing with Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper publisher Arnon Mozes to weaken a rival daily in return for more favorable coverage from Yedioth. The agreement was never implemented.

Case 1000 involves suspicions that Netanyahu received tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of gifts from wealthy benefactors, notably Arnon Milchan and James Packer, in exchange for assistance on various issues.

According to a Channel 13 report Friday, Netanyahu acknowledged to investigators he received gifts from Milchan and Packer, but stated he wasn’t aware of the large quantities of champagne sent for his wife.

Netanyahu reportedly said that Milchan was a close friend of his and that the two had become close while he was out of politics and did not expect to return to political life. He described their relationship as “like brothers.”

Regarding the deliveries of champagne to his house, Netanyahu reportedly told investigators: “My wife and I are two different people. I don’t know about these amounts [of champagne]. I don’t believe there’s anything like that here. I know one thing, when we would go to Arnon’s, the champagne would flow freely there. I don’t happen to like champagne. I don’t drink but everyone would drink copious amounts there.”

The prosecutor asked Netanyahu: “Milchan said that you are a hedonistic couple and he’s disgusted by you,” and that Milchan said the Netanyahus had “constant demands.”

Netanyahu replied: “That amazes and disappoints me. It’s hard for me to believe that he said that. I didn’t come to him with demands. Most of the cigars were given during our meetings.”

In a document from February laying out the allegations against Netanyahu, Mandelblit said the champagne was requested by Sara Netanyahu and that the prime minister was aware of the “significant amounts” of bubbly that was delivered.

The reports came after the second day of the hearing process in the criminal cases against Netanyahu ended Thursday night following long hours of discussion, with one of the prime minister’s attorneys continuing to express confidence that the charges against the premier would be withdrawn.

“We continued to present our arguments in Case 4000 today,” attorney Amit Hadad told reporters, emerging from the 11-hour-long session. “The arguments were compelling and were closely listened to [by the state prosecution].”

He repeated his refrain from the previous day that “at the end of the hearing there will be no choice but to close the cases.”

There were no immediate details on the contents of Thursday’s talks.

Haaretz reported that despite plans to complete discussions on Case 4000 on Thursday, they were expected to continue into Sunday.

Sunday and Monday had originally been planned to focus on Cases 1000 and 2000.

Mandelblit was said to be considering adding one more day to the process, though it was not immediately clear when that final day would be held, as on Tuesday evening and Wednesday the country marks the High Holy Day of Yom Kippur.

Netanyahu’s legal team had similarly claimed on Wednesday that it had presented justice officials with new and strong evidence that refuted the suspicions against the prime minister in Case 4000.

But unnamed prosecution officials told Channel 12 and Haaretz that this was an inaccurate portrayal, and that they were already familiar with most of the evidence Netanyahu’s attorneys had leaned on.

Netanyahu did not accompany his lawyers to the hearing, instead attending the swearing-in ceremony for the 22nd Knesset, the future of which is already in doubt amid a political deadlock and no clear path for him to form a government. The ongoing logjam brought an unprecedented two rounds of elections within five months and threatens to lead to a third.

Netanyahu has repeatedly claimed he is the subject of a witch hunt and questioned the legitimacy of the decision-making process in the justice system.