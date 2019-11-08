At least 3 killed, 20 injured in shallow Iran quake

A “moderate” earthquake in northwestern Iran on Friday killed three people and injured 20, according to the first official reports on state television.

The shallow 5.9-magnitude quake struck near the East Azerbaijan town of Tark, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) southeast of the city of Tabriz, in the early hours of the morning, the Iranian Seismological Center said.

Smaller aftershocks were felt in neighboring cities, according to Iran’s Press TV.

The US Geological Survey put the quake’s magnitude at 5.8 at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

A magnitude 5 earthquake can cause considerable damage.

Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.