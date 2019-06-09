At Michigan Quds Day rally, Israel called ‘cancer,’ US leaders deemed ‘Satanic’

A speaker at an anti-Israel protest in Dearborn, Michigan late last month called Israel a “cancer” and dubbed the US government “Satanic.” He also said US presidents were “criminals and terrorists.”

It was not clear how many people attended the May 31 rally marking International al-Quds Day, and the identity of the speaker was not known, but the crowd appeared receptive to his comments.

Iran has marked al-Quds Day since the 1979 Islamic Revolution led by the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, spawning supportive protests around the world. Al-Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, and Iran — which arms terror groups Hezbollah and Hamas, both of which are sworn to Israel’s destruction — says the day is an occasion to express support for the Palestinians, although protests are generally marked by anti-Israel and anti-America slogans.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In a video of the event provided by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) the speaker said “American military campaigns, economic sanctions, and political arrogance are the only things that keep America” a global leader.

“We don’t point our fingers at the current idiot in the White House, but at all of the criminals and terrorists who held his position before him.”

#ICYMI: Quds Day Rally In #Dearborn, Michigan: #Israel Is A Cancer Behind All Oppression In The World; U.S. Government, Politicians Are Satanic Terrorists; Hamas, Hizbullah, IRGC Have Right To Resisthttps://t.co/bHkINq5WwG pic.twitter.com/11gqPOcqJE — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) June 8, 2019

He added that “Our quarrel is not with the people of America, but with the Satanic government and the Satanic politicians.”

He called for the liberation of Palestine, for “returning every inch, every centimeter, every pebble,” and asserted that “Israel is crumbling — less than 25 years to go, according to the calculations of our beloved Leader Imam Khamenei,” referencing Iran’s supreme leader. And he praised Hamas and Hezbollah for “resisting” Israel.

Quds Day demonstrators in New York City had also chanted slogans calling for Israel’s destruction.

An activist identified as Nate Chase of the World Workers Party told cheering protesters that “Israel does not exist, and has not existed,” and described the “Zionist entity” as the “racist puppet” of US imperialism.

Chase was filmed leading a chant saying “We don’t want no two-state [solution]; we want all of it,” in a video of the event posted by MEMRI.

Activists at Quds Day Rally in Times Square: Israel Will Never Exist, Every Inch of It Is Palestine; Globalize the Intifada pic.twitter.com/2vewFUHrb4 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) June 4, 2019

Different speakers at the New York rally called on supporters to “globalize the intifada” and “smash the settler-Zionist state.”