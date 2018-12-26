Attempted West Bank car-ramming attack reported outside Nablus

Authorities reported an attempted car-ramming attack against a group of Israeli soldiers and civilians in the northern West Bank on Wednesday afternoon, with IDF troops opening fire and injuring the attacker.

The suspect attempted to run over a group of people waiting at a bus stop at a junction outside Nablus, near a military base, according to the military and the Samaria Regional Council.

Soldiers at the scene shot at the assailant, who was taken to hospital in moderate condition.

No Israelis were physically hurt in the attempted attack, although the Samaria Regional Council spokesperson said three people — two women and a man — suffered panic attacks and underwent treatment.

דיווח ראשוני: ניסיון פיגוע דריסה בכיכר בחטמ"ר שומרון. אין נפגעים, הנהג נורה @carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/qlgHl5SI8d — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 26, 2018

“He was driving slowly and suddenly sped up toward us,” said eyewitness Emunah Mevorach, 23, who said the car had tried to maneuver between concrete columns placed next to the bus stop to prevent such attacks. “The soldier shot many bullets and we ran behind a concrete block. The soldier’s reaction saved us.”

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, said it was “another murderous terror attack that could’ve ended differently.”

“But we can’t trust miracles,” he added, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of neglecting to deter potential attackers or fund sufficient security for settlements in the area.

There has been an uptick in West Bank terror attacks this month, leading to the death of two IDF soldiers and a baby born prematurely after his mother was seriously wounded. At least ten other civilians and soldiers have been injured in the string of attacks.