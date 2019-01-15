Aviv Kochavi takes reins from Gadi Eisenkot as IDF chief of staff

Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi was set on Tuesday to take over as the 22nd commander of the Israel Defense Forces, replacing current chief Gadi Eisenkot, who ends his four-year term as the army’s top officer.

The handover was to take place at a 9:30 a.m. ceremony at the Kirya base in Tel Aviv where the first order of the day will be promoting Kochavi, 54, to the rank lieutenant general.

Kochavi, currently deputy chief of staff, takes over as Israel faces an array of challenges on its borders with Gaza and Lebanon along with an evolving campaign against Iran in Syria.

He is expected to hit the ground running, meeting with his general staff Tuesday afternoon and laying out his guidelines for running the army, after which he will issue a daily order sent out to all IDF commanders and soldiers.

Eisenkot, who is retiring after four years at the helm and 40 years as a soldier, is slated to formally hand over the IDF Chief of Staff’s standard to Kochavi at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — who is currently also the defense minister.

Following the ceremony Kochavi will pay his respects at the National Hall of Remembrance at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.

In keeping with tradition, he will then visit the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, the iconic remnant of the Second Temple which has been a focus point for the Jewish people for 2,000 years.

Kochavi is also slated to meet with President Reuven Rivlin at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, before returning to Tel Aviv for an official passing of the baton.

The new IDF commander takes over at a time when Israel is openly engaged in military operations to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria, while also facing weekly violent confrontations in the south on the border with the Gaza Strip and the constant threat of tensions with Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group.

Internally, Israel is also in the midst of an election season, with security matters always high on the agenda, and the army has faced criticism from lawmakers and an outside ombudsman that it may not be prepared for war.

On Sunday Netanyahu admitted that the IDF has bombed hundreds of Iranian targets in Syria in recent years, including a weekend strike at Damascus International Airport on a weapons warehouse. Iran and its proxy militias have been helping the Syrian regime end that country’s civil war.

The revelation, a day after Eisenkot admitted in a series of interviews that Israeli jets had bombarded Iranian positions in Syria thousands of times, reflecting a shift away from Israel’s former policy of ambiguity regarding its air campaign in Syria.

Father and philosopher

A husband and father of three daughters, Kochavi holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the Hebrew University, a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University, and a second master’s degree in international relations from Johns Hopkins University.

He began his military service in 1982 and joined the paratrooper brigade. After completing officer’s training course rose through the ranks and went on to command Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate and then headed the IDF’s Northern Command.

In May 2017 he was appointed deputy commander of the IDF and in October 2018 the government cabinet approved him as the next commander of the army.

His deputy will be Eyal Zamir, a former head of the Southern Command who had also been in the running for the IDF chief role.

Zamir was sworn in last month.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.