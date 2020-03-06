Baby critical, mom and toddler seriously hurt in stabbing attack; dad is suspect

A baby was in a critical condition, and her mother and 3-year-old sister seriously wounded in a stabbing attack at their home on Friday morning, in the central city of Hod Hasharon.

Police said it was suspected the father attacked his two children and wife before attempting suicide.

The man was lightly wounded.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Police said they have opened an investigation into the incident.

Last October, the Welfare Ministry issued a report on intimate partner violence in 2018 that found a surge in the number of reported cases of domestic abuse.

According to the ministry, the number of women calling its abuse hotline rose 160 percent between 2014 and 2018, and more than 6,000 victims of domestic violence received treatment last year. In 2018, 1,219 women called the hotline to report spousal abuse.