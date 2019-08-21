Barry Manilow musical ‘Harmony’ to debut at NY Jewish museum

Barry Manilow’s original musical “Harmony” will have its New York debut at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Manhattan, just a stone’s throw from Broadway.

The limited run, February 11 through March 29, will be produced by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, The New York Times reported.

“Harmony” is a retelling of the true story of a vaudeville group made up of Jews and non-Jews in Germany in the 1920s whose fame rose while the Nazis were taking power.

Manilow wrote the music and Bruce Sussman the script and lyrics.

The singer announced the show’s New York debut from the stage of his current Broadway revue, “Manilow Broadway,” which closed Saturday.

“Harmony” has been performed in California, Philadelphia and Atlanta over the past two decades, according to the report. Manilow reportedly would like to see the show go to Broadway.