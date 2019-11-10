Bedouin girl, 12, dies, prompting police investigation

A 12-year-old Bedouin girl died Sunday after she was brought to Soroka Medical Center in need of medical treatment.

Doctors declared her dead shortly after her arrival, the Israel Police said in a statement.

The girl, from the Bedouin village of Makhul in the Negev desert in southern Israel, reportedly was at home when she required medical treatment.

She was taken to the hospital but doctors were unable to save her life.

Police said they opened an investigation into the incident, but provided no further details about the circumstances of the girl’s death.