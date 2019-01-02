Bennett taps journalist Caroline Glick for New Right’s Knesset slate

The newly formed New Right party announced Wednesday that US-born journalist Caroline Glick will be joining the right-wing faction and running on the party slate for the April elections.

Glick, a senior staffer and columnist of The Jerusalem Post, a writer for US far-right outlet Breitbart News and a senior fellow of the US-based Center for Security Policy, is the first fresh candidate to join the New Right’s slate after leaders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked announced its formation Saturday night.

Announcing her candidacy for the Knesset, Bennett said Glick “brings with her experience and understanding of Israeli society from her many years as a journalist and a commentator.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Glick clearly identifies with the Israeli right in her writings, and has been critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, notably over the 2011 deal to release more than 1,000 Palestinian security prisoners to secure the release of Gilad Shalit from Hamas in Gaza, which she called immoral and irresponsible.

Glick’s uncompromising views have occasionally stirred controversy. Earlier this year she was criticized for sharing an image created by the right-wing NGO Im Tirtzu, depicting various Israeli leaders labeled by the sins Jews ask God for atonement for on Yom Kippur. The words “We have betrayed you” were written above a photo of Yitzhak Rabin and PLO leader Yasser Arafat shaking hands at the White House in 1993.

אני מבינה שאני הפכתי לאויבת העם של השמאל הסטליניסטי בימים האחרונים. אלדד יניב, המושחת שהביא לנו את בחירות "העמותות… Posted by Caroline Glick on Friday, 21 September 2018

“Caroline is an articulate person with clear-cut right-wing views and does not apologize for it,” Bennett added. “Caroline is a brave woman and a Zionist fighter. Together with her, we are forming the elite of the Israeli right wing in order to increase the right-wing bloc — and so that Israel will go back to winning again.”

In Glick’s latest article for Breitbart, she predicted that the elections were “unlikely to deliver a new government that is significantly different from the current one.”

Bennett also highlighted Glick’s background as an immigrant from the US, saying it “symbolizes the essence of Zionism and the connection of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel.”

With the only current US-born MKs — former Israeli ambassador to the US Michael Oren and Likud’s Yehudah Glick (no relation) — both facing an uphill battle if they want to return to parliament, Caroline Glick could be the only American-Israeli to serve in the 21st Knesset.

Bennett and Shaked announced on Saturday that they were departing the Jewish Home party to forge a “true partnership between secular and religious,” saying that the stalwart party of religious Zionism had lost its influence over Netanyahu, and that a new right-wing platform was needed to challenge the premier.

Glick said Wednesday that she was “excited to join the new right-wing party today and join people who are full of Zionism and love of the land. Together, we will work to defend Israel, strengthen its security and implement a right-wing policy. This is a moving day for me and I call upon anyone who has a Zionist spirit, secular or religious — come to us, we are your home.”

Before the 2015 elections, Netanyahu briefly considered offering a spot on the Likud slate to Glick but ended up giving the place to veteran party member Benny Begin. She had previously worked in the Prime Minister’s Office during Netanyahu’s first term as premier in 1996 to 1999.

On Wednesday, Bennett said that the list being formulated “will increase the right-wing bloc,” and promised that with other high-profile candidates seeking to join, “further surprises are expected.”