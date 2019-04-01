‘Beverly Hills 90210’ stars jet to Israel for Castro commercial

Who better to represent Castro’s new collection of kids’ clothing than moms Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling of the popular 90s TV show, “Beverly Hills 90210.”

The two actresses were in Israel for a reported 24 hours total to film a commercial for Israeli clothing company Castro Kids, according to a company press release.

The “90210” stars have been back in the news of late, with reports in February of a new, six-part series this summer. The show was described by Variety as an unusual revival in which the original cast members will play exaggerated versions of themselves, trying to get a “90210” reboot off the ground.

Actors Luke Perry and Shannon Doherty weren’t expected to be part of the six-part series. Perry then unexpectedly suffered a stroke and died March 4.

While these two actresses — and moms — have not spent much time on the small screen in recent years, they’re no strangers to celebrityhood.

Spelling, 45, is married to Dean McDermott and is the mother of five. She recently received a load of backlash for promoting Little Bites muffins as healthy snacks for her kids.

Garth, a mother of three, posted a picture of her and Spelling upon arrival in Tel Aviv, and was hounded by trolls who criticized her appearance and scolded her for too much Botox and plastic surgery.

Garth deflected many of the comments, as well as those urging the two women to come visit Palestine during their stay.

Neither Garth nor Spelling mentioned the length of time they would be in Israel, according to their Instagram feeds, although Garth posted a picture of her and Spelling in Tel Aviv, and a photo from her Hilton hotel room.