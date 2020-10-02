Blue and White minister resigns, citing new restrictions on protests

Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir of the Blue and White party announced he was resigning from the government, citing the passage of controversial legislation this week to restrict protests during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Zamir said he met Friday with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the leader of Blue and White, to inform him of his decision.

“I can no longer sit in a government that I don’t have an iota of confidence in who is leading it,” Zamir wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

He accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prioritizing his legal troubles over the fight against the coronavirus.

The new emergency measures to limit protests effectively squelched the ongoing mass demonstrations against Netanyahu over his indictment on graft charges and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.