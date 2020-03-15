Blue and White MK Yael German retires from Knesset due to flagging health

Blue and White MK Yael German, a former health minister, announced Sunday that she is retiring from the Knesset due to her deteriorating health.

In a statement, German, 72, did not specify any medical condition, writing only, “In light of my situation, I cannot dedicate myself as I am accustomed and as our role in the Knesset demands.”

She said she was tendering her resignation to let “young and new” elements in the party continue in her place.

German’s seat in the Knesset will be taken up by MK Idan Roll, who was 34th on the Blue and White slate going into the March 2 elections for the Knesset.

Blue and White No.2 MK Yair Lapid said in a statement that German is “a trooper” and a “model elected official.”

“I wish her health and strength. We will yet see her continue in her work on behalf of the public,” Lapid said.

German was health minister in 2013-2014, as a member of the Yesh Atid party led by Lapid. Ahead of the recent elections she was placed 13th on the Blue and White slate, an alliance of the Yesh Atid, Israel Resilience, and Telem parties.

Blue and White won 33 seats in the election.