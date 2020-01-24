Bus carrying Hasidic boys to retreat in the Catskills flips over, injuring 18
Injured teens sent to hospitals in the area following accident; Hatzalah says unclear what caused bus to turn over

By Ben Sales 24 January 2020, 11:07 pm 0 Edit
Illustrative: An ultra-Orthodox Jew walks by a Jewish school bus, which has a Yiddish sign on the front, in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park on January 1, 2014. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)
NEW YORK (JTA) — A bus carrying approximately 40 teenage boys from a Hasidic town in upstate New York to a weekend retreat flipped over, injuring 18.

The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Friday.

The bus was coming from the village of New Square and heading into the Catskills for Shabbat, according to a spokesman for Catskills Hatzalah. The injured teenagers, who sustained a range of injuries, were sent to three local hospitals.

Hatzalah did not know what caused the accident.

