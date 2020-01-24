Bus carrying Hasidic boys to retreat in the Catskills flips over, injuring 18

NEW YORK (JTA) — A bus carrying approximately 40 teenage boys from a Hasidic town in upstate New York to a weekend retreat flipped over, injuring 18.

The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Friday.

The bus was coming from the village of New Square and heading into the Catskills for Shabbat, according to a spokesman for Catskills Hatzalah. The injured teenagers, who sustained a range of injuries, were sent to three local hospitals.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Hatzalah did not know what caused the accident.