Bus carrying Hasidic boys to retreat in the Catskills flips over, injuring 18
Injured teens sent to hospitals in the area following accident; Hatzalah says unclear what caused bus to turn over
NEW YORK (JTA) — A bus carrying approximately 40 teenage boys from a Hasidic town in upstate New York to a weekend retreat flipped over, injuring 18.
The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Friday.
The bus was coming from the village of New Square and heading into the Catskills for Shabbat, according to a spokesman for Catskills Hatzalah. The injured teenagers, who sustained a range of injuries, were sent to three local hospitals.
Hatzalah did not know what caused the accident.
Photo: overturned bus on way to Catskills.
Few Bucherim transferred to the hospital with light injuries pic.twitter.com/46Gol6bwT8
— New Square (@NewSquareMedia) January 24, 2020
