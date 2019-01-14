Check Point Software buys Tel Aviv-based ForceNock for AI edge

Israeli cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. said Monday it had acquired Tel Aviv-based ForceNock Security Ltd., a maker of software based on machine learning and behavioral security engines.

The acquisition will strengthen Check Point’s machine learning protection capabilities, the firm said. It did not reveal how much it had paid for the startup, which was founded in 2017 by Vitaly Neyman, Pavel Borovsky and Dotan Bar- Noy.

The startup has developed a fully autonomous web application security solution that is meant to replace existing solutions, using machine learning, behavioral and reputation-based security engines. The technology aims to free security teams from managing endless configurations and rules while continuing to maintain the highest level of security, the statement said.

Check Point plans to integrate ForceNock’s technology into its Infinity security software, the company said.

”Check Point is committed to providing the most comprehensive security architecture to prevent current and future generations of cyber attacks. The growing usage of platforms – Cloud, Network, Mobile, Endpoint and IoT – requires complete, simple to deploy and easy to use security technologies,” said Dorit Dor, Check Point’s VP Products in a statement. “Incorporating ForceNock’s technology into our Infinity Architecture will enable us to continue to provide the highest level of security for our customers worldwide and strengthens our machine learning protection capabilities.”

Check Point, whose shares are traded on the Nasdaq, has a market value of some $16.5 billion. It was founded in 1993 by Gil Schwed, Marius Nacht and Shlomo Kramer.