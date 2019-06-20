Child killed in fall from cliff at Bat Yam beach

A 9-year-old boy died Wednesday after falling off a cliff at a beach in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam.

The boy was brought in critical condition to Holon’s Wolfson Medical Center, but was pronounced dead after doctors were unable to resuscitate him.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

According to media reports, police believe the child, who had gone to the beach as part of a youth group activity, was sitting or standing on an outcrop of boulders on the cliffside when he fell for an unknown reason.

He fell approximately 10 meters (30 feet).

It was not clear if he slipped or the rock he was situated on broke apart.