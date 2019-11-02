Colombia condemns defacement of menorah monument with swastika
Jerusalem’s envoy to Bogota similarly denounces vandalism to sculpture located on capital’s Israel State Avenue, thanks Columbia for stance against anti-Semitism
BOGOTA, Colombia — The Colombian government and Israel’s ambassador have condemned the vandalism of a menorah monument in Bogota.
The South American country’s foreign ministry on Friday described the defacement of the monument on Israel State Avenue in the Colombian capital as an expression of “intolerance and hate.”
Israeli Ambassador Christian Cantor tweeted a photograph of the stone monument. It shows a swastika painted in orange on the base of the monument and the engraved word “Israel” is covered in paint.
Cantor has thanked Colombia for its statement of solidarity and says efforts to fight anti-Semitism will continue.
Rechazamos la vandalización del monumento en la Av. del Estado de #Israel en #Bogotá
Este tipo de repugnante violencia y odio contra nuestro pueblo no tiene lugar en un país tan querido como #Colombia.
Reafirmamos nuestro compromiso en la lucha firme contra el #antisemitismo pic.twitter.com/ixDkEHV264
— Christian Cantor (@ChrisMCantor) November 1, 2019
comments