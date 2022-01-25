Daily Briefing Jan. 25 – Who should be handling extremist settlers?

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East, and the Jewish world, from Sunday through Thursday.

Military correspondent Judah Ari Gross and Arab affairs reporter Aaron Boxerman join host Jessica Steinberg.

Boxerman and Gross address the increase in extremist settler violence against Palestinians and discuss whether it’s a matter for the Israel Defense Forces or the Israel Police to handle in the West Bank.

Gross takes a look at why Russia held a joint jet patrol with Syria along the Golan Heights, and how Israel will delicately broach the matter with Russian military officials.

We also briefly talk about a vegan bacon startup being funded by Natalie Portman and wonder whether meat eaters will ultimately be interested in plant-based meat products.

Discussed articles include:

3 Palestinians injured after Jewish extremists attack West Bank village near Nablus

Israel said holding talks with Russia over Syria standoff, may limit air campaign

Russia said conducting joint patrols of Syrian border airspace, including over Golan

Natalie Portman, French firm work to create vegan bacon

