Denver radio station denies Jewish host fired over Trump criticism

A conservative Denver radio station has disputed the claim of a Jewish talk show host that he was fired over his criticism of US President Donald Trump, after his program was taken off the air mid-show.

Craig Silverman told the Denver Post that he was in the middle of talking about former Trump personal attorney Roy Cohn on his show on 710 KNUS radio, when he was interrupted by network news.

KNUS program director Kelly Michaels entered the studio and told Silverman, “You’re done,” Silverman told the newspaper.

But the KNUS general manager, Brian Taylor, told the Denver Post on Sunday evening that the station never told Silverman what position to take on Trump and that “I look forward to Craig continuing his program.”

Silverman told the newspaper that the podcasts of his show have been removed from the KNUS website and his entire show page has an error message.

“If I am not canceled, then post my podcasts right now,” he challenged.

Silverman did not commit to returning to the station to do his show.

Taylor told the newspaper that Silverman’s show was not canceled, but was “simply interrupted yesterday due to his on-air announcement about his intention to be featured on a competing radio station.”

Silverman has been appearing as a guest on another radio station’s talk show. He said that he has an independent-contractor agreement with KNUS and that nothing in his contract prevents him from appearing on other shows and in fact says that his consulting services are “non-exclusive.” He also said that the station is required to give him 30 days notice before canceling the show.

During his recent shows, Silverman has indicated that it is valid for Congress to hold an impeachment inquiry, and has questioned Trump’s alleged actions in his dealings with Ukraine.