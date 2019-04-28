Driver in Jerusalem hit-and-run turns himself in after week-long hunt

The driver in a hit-and-run in Jerusalem last week that left an 11-year-old boy in critical condition has turned himself in to authorities, police said Sunday.

Police had been searching for the suspect since last Sunday’s collision in the Ramot neighborhood, and had identified the driver as Netanel Sandrusi during the week-long manhunt.

The child, who has not been named, was rushed to the city’s Shaare Zedek hospital. He remains in critical condition.

The car was located shortly after the hit-and-run near the settlement of Givat Ze’ev, adjacent to the capital.

Police said the day after the crash that they knew the identity of the suspected driver, a man in his 20s, who had borrowed the car.

The collision occurred at a marked crosswalk on Golda Meir Boulevard, a busy thoroughfare in the northwest of the city. The child’s brother was reportedly with him at the time of the crash.

Paramedics and eyewitnesses said the child suffered head injuries and was unresponsive.

“After the crash, the driver stopped for two seconds and then decided to take off,” one eyewitness told the Ynet news site last week. “I saw the child lying prone on the ground and not responsive.”