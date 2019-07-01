East Jerusalem man killed in police clash buried after days of protests

A Palestinian man who was killed by Israeli police during clashes in East Jerusalem last week has been laid to rest, after his body was released to his family, following days of violent protests.

Authorities had held the body of 20-year-old Mohammed Obeid since he was fatally shot on Thursday.

Israeli police say Obeid had hurled fireworks at officers and presented a lethal threat when he was shot. But residents accuse police of using excessive force and shooting Obeid from a very short distance.

Over 1,000 people took part in Obeid’s funeral, after which Palestinian protesters clashed again with police.

Police said rioters hurled rocks, bottles, and firecrackers at security forces on Monday following the funeral.

The shooting and Israel’s refusal to release the body sparked three consecutive nights of clashes between Israeli security forces and residents in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, and elsewhere in the capital.

At least 100 Palestinian demonstrators were injured in the three days of violent clashes.

Police in recent weeks have reportedly been entering Issawiya in a bid to track down members of a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terror cell, believed to be at large in the neighborhood. The police operations have led to regular clashes with local residents.