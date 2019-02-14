Editor of PA daily calls expected Trump peace proposal a ‘Holocaust plan’

The top editor of Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, the Palestinian Authority’s official daily, has slammed US President Donald Trump’s soon to be released peace proposal, saying it amounts to a “Holocaust” plan.

Mahmoud Abu al-Haija, the newspaper’s editor-in-chief, made the remark in a recent editorial he wrote about a US-Polish hosted conference on the Middle East in Warsaw that the Palestinians have boycotted.

“[The US administration] wants…to establish new alliances from the ‘Warsaw’ meeting for the sake of imaginary wars and creating a settlement for the Palestinian issue, by gaining official approval for the Zionist Trump plan as the basis for this settlement, which is nothing other than a ‘Holocaust’ plan for the most just issue in this era,” Abu Haija wrote.

“Perhaps it is not a coincidence that Warsaw will serve as the site for the convening of this conference [on] the American administration’s corrupt deal…It wishes to turn Warsaw – as the Nazis did – into an arena of a holocaust genocide against a small, oppressed, and tortured people, the Palestinian people,” he added.

Abu Haija’s piece was published Sunday, a few days before the start of the summit in the Polish capital on Wednesday, which Netanyahu, White House officials, Arab foreign ministers and European diplomats attended.

Palestinian Media Watch, an independent Israeli watchdog which closely monitors official Palestinian outlets, translated and published a report about Abu Haija’s editorial on Wednesday.

Palestinian officials have lambasted the conference in the Polish capital; the Palestinian Authority foreign ministry described it last week as “an American conspiracy intended to get the participants to adopt the US’s views on issues of the region, particularly the Palestine question.”

The Palestinians have also said they hope no meetings between Arab and Israelis will take place at the confab.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi met on Wednesday at hotel in Warsaw, with the PM telling him that the recent rapprochement between the two countries was “changing the world.”

“I have to tell you that the courageous decision of Sultan Qaboos to invite me to Oman is changing the world,” Netanyahu said, referring to his October 2018 visit to Muscat.

Netanyahu said many Arab countries were following Oman’s lead in moving toward more open interaction with Israel, “including at this conference.”

Abu Haija’s comments also came days after Jason Greenblatt, one the American president’s Middle East peace envoys, said the Trump peace plan was “close to complete.”

Since shortly after Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and initiated the relocation of the US Embassy in the Jewish state to the city, PA President Mahmoud Abbas has said the Palestinians will reject any American peace plan and declared the Palestinians will no longer participate in a US-dominated peace process.