Engaged to Jewish tycoon, Princess Diana’s niece set to convert

Princess Diana’s niece is set to convert to Judaism before marrying a Jewish fashion tycoon more than twice her age, The Times of London reported on Sunday.

Lady Kitty Spencer, a 29-year-old fashion model, got engaged to Michael Lewis, the 61-year old chair of the Foschini Group, in December.

According to the Times, Spencer will go through an Orthodox conversion and is already taking preparatory classes.

This will be the second marriage for Lewis, who was born in South Africa, has three adult children a fortune estimated at about $100 million. He is five years older than Spencer’s father, Earl Spencer.

Pues parece que la muy guapa Lady Kitty Spencer, sobrina de Lady Diana, se casa con el millonario sudafricano Michael Lewis, quien le lleva 31 años. Ella tiene 29 y él 60 #nohayedadparaelamor pic.twitter.com/91qaeMn5tV — Guru del Estilo (@GurudelEstilo) January 9, 2020

Spencer was the youngest sibling of Princess Diana, the ex-wife of Prince Charles and mother of Prince Harry and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, who is set to become the next king of the United Kingdom. As such, he will also be the head of the Church of England.

This is not the first time that Spencer has been romantically linked with an older man. She had previously dated Italian property developer Niccolo Barattieri di San Pietro, who like Lewis has three children, but the couple split in 2017.

Spencer is a popular figure in the UK, with more than 500,000 Instagram followers and features prominently in both the British and American tabloid press.