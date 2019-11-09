Engineer said to send US trade secrets to brother with Iran nuke program links

Federal prosecutors in Detroit have charged an engineer with sending corporate trade secrets to a brother in Iran.

According to NPR, officials said his brother worked at companies linked to Iran’s military programs, including one that “contributes to Iran’s proliferation-sensitive nuclear activities.”

Amin Hasanzadeh of Ypsilanti is also accused of lying on immigration forms by failing to disclose his service in the Iranian military. He has permanent resident status in the US, commonly referred to as a green card.

The FBI says the 42-year-old Hasanzadeh sent confidential documents to Iran while working at a Michigan company that serves the auto and aerospace industries. The government says his responsibilities included work on a supercomputer that had aerospace applications. The alleged scheme occurred in 2015 and 2016.

Hasanzadeh appeared in court Wednesday and asked for an attorney. He said he works at the University of Michigan.

He was denied bond in a hearing on Friday, the Detroit News reported.