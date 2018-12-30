Ex-minister charged as Iran spy said negotiating plea bargain

A former minister-turned alleged spy for Iran is negotiating a plea bargain with prosecutors, according to a television report on Sunday.

Gonen Segev is accused of “aggravated espionage,” as well as assisting the enemy in wartime, attempted aggravated espionage, and dozens of counts of attempting to provide information to the enemy.

He allegedly met with Iranian intelligence officials repeatedly over the past six years, supplying the Iranians with information. Segev denies working against Israel’s interests.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

According to Hadashot TV news, prosecutors negotiating with the defendant’s attorneys insist Segev’s prison sentence remain “in the double digits.”

Talks with his legal counsel in an effort to reach a plea bargain are ongoing, the report said.

Segev was arrested in May and extradited from Equatorial Guinea to Israel.

He had been living in Nigeria since being released from prison on a drug smuggling rap in 2007.

In July, prosecutors released a full charge sheet, though many details of charges against Segev were redacted.

He was indicted in a Jerusalem court in June, but details were not immediately released.

Permission was later given to publish the fact that serious charges had been brought against Segev. It emerged then that he had tried to meet with graduates of the Israel defense establishment, experts in fields such as security and infrastructure, and to lure them to do business in Nigeria.

In coordination with the Iranians, he allegedly offered them the chance to meet with individuals closely connected to the Nigerian authorities, who were in fact people from Iran, according to Hadashot television.

Israelis who smelled a rat reported their discomfort to the Israeli security services, and thus began the trail that led to Segev’s arrest.

According to the heavily redacted indictment, he allegedly met with Iranian intelligence officials repeatedly over the past six years, including twice in Tehran, having traveled to the Islamic Republic on a non-Israeli passport, according to the Shin Bet security service.

In addition to allegedly supplying the Iranians with information, the prosecution also said that Segev “carried out various missions when he was asked.” The details of those “missions” were redacted.

The charge sheet said: “The defendant gave the Iranians secret information with the intention of harming state security. Among other things, the information included the location of security installations, the names of security personnel, and more. The accused also gave the Iranians dozens of pieces of information in order to harm state security.”

Segev, through his attorneys, has denied that he worked against the interests of Israel, saying that he was trying to act as a double agent against Iran, in the hope of returning to the Jewish state as a hero.

Judah Ari Gross and Raoul Wootliff contributed to this report.