For 2nd time in month, Palestinian village vandalized in apparent hate crime

A Palestinian village in the West Bank was apparently vandalized overnight for the second time within a month in a suspected hate crime attack, Hebrew media reported Friday.

Residents of Asira al-Qibliya found a damaged vehicle and a Hebrew-language slogan graffitied on a nearby wall, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

The wall was sprayed with the phrase “Jewish blood isn’t cheap” — a slogan commonly used by right-wing activists.

The Yesh Din rights group said the car belonged to a family and was set alight while they slept in their nearby home.

Earlier this month, residents of Asira al-Qibliya reportedly discovered that a tractor located in the quarry between their village and a neighboring village, Urif, had been set alight, causing heavy damage, the Yesh Din rights group said.

Asira al-Qibliya is close to the West Bank settlement of Yitzhar and its surrounding outposts, which are seen as an epicenter of settler violence and have often been linked to attacks on Palestinians and their property

Recent months have seen a surge in racist attacks against Palestinians and their property allegedly by far-right settlers, in so-called price tag attacks, according to Yesh Din.

While most far-right attacks have targeted homes, businesses, agricultural holdings and cars, there have also been attacks on mosques in Palestinian towns and Arab Israeli communities. In late July, arsonists reportedly burned a mosque in al-Bireh, outside Ramallah, and graffitied Hebrew slogans at the scene.

The Yesh Din rights group said there was a particularly violent three-month period from March through May during which Palestinian villages were targeted 44 times in so-called price tag attacks, apparently by extremist settlers.

Of those cases, 21 involved violence against Palestinians while the remainder of the attacks targeted property, according to Yesh Din.

Fourteen of the incidents took place in the Nablus area of the northern West Bank, 10 were documented in the Ramallah area of the central West Bank and eight were reported in the Hebron area of the southern West Bank.

Despite dozens of hate crimes targeting Palestinians and their property over the past year, arrests of suspects have been exceedingly rare.