Four Israeli universities shine among top 50 producers of entrepreneurs

Four Israeli universities are ranked among the top 50 undergraduate programs globally that produce the most VC-backed entrepreneurs, according to the latest ranking by PitchBook.

Tel Aviv (8), Technion-Israel Institute of Technology (14), The Hebrew University of Jerusalem (34), and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (49) were the four Israeli universities that made it into the ranking.

The rankings of Tel Aviv University and the Technion were unchanged compared to last year. Hebrew University climbed up one notch and Ben-Gurion University jumped three spots to make it into the top 50 for the first time this year.

Get The Start-Up Israel's Daily Start-Up by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Tel Aviv University has churned out 694 graduates-turned-entrepreneurs, who founded 577 companies raising $10.6 billion in a first round of venture funding in the period between January, 1, 2006, and August 2019, according to the ranking compiled by the Pitchbook Research Institute.

Companies set up by Tel Aviv University graduates include Houzz, Innoviz and Monday.com.

The Technion has churned out 510 entrepreneurs, who founded 433 companies raising $9.3 billion in a first round of venture funding for the period.

Hebrew U has created 333 entrepreneurs, who founded 294 companies raising $5.5 billion in a first round of venture funding for the period.

Ben-Gurion University has created 240 entrepreneurs, who founded 214 companies raising $3.5 billion in a first round of venture funding for the period.

After the US, Israel was the nation with the most universities ranked in the top 50. Canada had two and the UK, with Trinity College, one.

The top seven universities were all American, led by Stanford University and University of California, Berkeley. Stanford produced 1,288 entrepreneurs and 1,114 companies that raised $37.8 billion. University of California created 1,235 entrepreneurs and 1,103 companies that raised $28.6 billion.

Tel Aviv University was also ranked 13th in the list of the 25 top MBA programs, which was led by Harvard University.