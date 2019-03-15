Gantz on hacking of his phone by Iran: ‘Political gossip’

Prime ministerial hopeful Benny Gantz on Friday dismissed the hacking of his cellphone by Iran as “political gossip” and suggested that publication of the story was timed to distract from ongoing violence in the Gaza Strip.

Gantz was speaking at a press conference in the Gaza border area, where he criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies toward the Palestinian enclave after two rockets were fired toward the Tel Aviv metropolitan area Thursday evening.

“We’re in the middle of an ongoing security incident… and someone all of a sudden puts out a story that is complete hallucinatory political gossip,” said the Blue and White party leader.

“The phone isn’t the story,” Gantz continued. “There was no threat against me, there is no security information there and I am not subject to blackmail in any way.”

“Someone is pushing this spin, turning the real problem into one that does not exist.”

Channel 12 news first reported Thursday that Gantz, a former military chief, was recently approached by officials from the Shin Bet security service who informed his personal phone had been hacked by Iran following his formal entry into politics in December.

The Shin Bet agents told Gantz that hackers in Iran got hold of his personal details and text messages and that any sensitive information could be used against him in the future. They told him to proceed as he sees fit.

Blue and White has stressed no sensitive information was on Gantz’s phone and noted it was hacked four years after he retired as IDF chief of staff.

Ahead of the conference, the party put out a statement saying the timing of the story’s publication was meant to harm Gantz ahead of general elections on April 9 and suggesting Netanyahu was behind it.

“Gantz is the leading candidate to be Israel’s prime minister and it is clear to every citizen and intelligent person that the timing of the leak wasn’t coincidental,” Blue and White said.

“The briefings [to the media] by Netanyahu’s associates began last night and the wholesale spreading of lies proves beyond a doubt who is beyond this story and why,” it added.

Netanyahu’s office earlier said neither the prime minister or any of his aides were briefed by Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman on the hacking of Gantz’s phone.

At the press conference, his first since entering politics, Gantz also criticized Netanyahu over what he said was a loss of deterrence vis-à-vis Hamas, the Islamist terror group that rules Gaza.

“A demolished deterrence. The agenda is being set, unfortunately, not by the State of Israel but Yahya Sinwar and factions in Gaza,” he said, referring to the leader of Hamas in Gaza.

“We must return to be the initiators. To adopt a tough and long-term policy that will cause Hamas to want to return to total calm,” Gantz added. “What we are witnessing is a loss of security. It must, and urgently, be returned here.”

The retired general said the unrest in Gaza was one of two threats that Israel is facing.

“There are two hugely significant events here, and I suggest that no one blur them. There is a war over our home, and another about democracy and ethics … I know that I am to pay a hard price, I know that I am playing against people whose ethical boundaries are at rock bottom,” he said.

Gantz’s press conference was broadcast by television networks on a 10-minute delay following a petition from Netanyahu’s Likud Party to the Central Elections Committee to ensure it contained no electioneering.

A speech by Netanyahu earlier this month was similarly delayed after the Labor Party petitioned the elections committee.