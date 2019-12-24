Giuliani says he is ‘more of a Jew’ than George Soros

US President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani has assailed Jewish billionaire and left-wing philanthropist George Soros, saying he is “hardly a Jew” and “a horrible human being.”

Soros has become a bugbear for some US right-wingers, who blame his liberal philanthropy for many ills but cite little evidence. Trump himself last year blamed Soros for an “invasion” of the US by Central American migrants that never materialized.

Similar theories about Soros are often raised in Israel and his native Hungary, with some viewing the attacks as anti-Semitic.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In an interview with New York Magazine, conducted on December 8 and published Monday, Giuliani, who is Christian, claimed that he was “more of a Jew than Soros is,” accusing the businessman of being an “enemy of Israel.”

Giuliani’s accusations against Soros came as he was talking about Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, who was ousted in May on Trump’s orders and has since testified about her concerns regarding the administration’s policy on Ukraine as part of the impeachment probe.

Giuliani, during his interview, claimed Yovanovitch was “controlled” by Soros.

“He put all four ambassadors there. And he’s employing the FBI agents,” he said.

“Don’t tell me I’m anti-Semitic if I oppose him. Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is,” said Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City.

“He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of Israel,” he went on. “He’s elected eight anarchist DAs in the United States. He’s a horrible human being.”

JTA contributed to this report.