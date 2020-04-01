Health Ministry fast-tracks licensing for 900 nurses amid pandemic

The Health Ministry has fast-tracked licensing of 900 nurses to help combat a shortage of medical staff amid the pandemic, the ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are in the midst of a global pandemic outbreak and therefore immediate measures must be taken. The addition of nursing manpower is welcome and will be of great help to teams on the ground,” said Dr. Shoshi Goldberg, chief nurse at the Health Ministry.

“This is not the only addition and we are working on further additions and further training that will help us in this national campaign that we are waging,” Goldberg added.

“I would like to strengthen our medical teams and nurses who are on the front lines in the battle with the virus. They are doing with honor and endless dedication, putting themselves at risk, while making enormous sacrifices,” she added.

The boost for nursing manpower comes as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is increasing by the day, while at the same time thousands of medical staff are in isolation after being exposed to the virus.

At the last count issued by the Health Ministry earlier this week, 3,030 medical staff were in quarantine, including 814 doctors and 893 nurses, with 42 medical staff reported infected with the virus.

An additional four members of staff along with 15 patients from the rehabilitation unit at the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba have been infected with coronavirus, the hospital said late Wednesday.

As of Wednesday evening, 26 people in Israel have died of the virus death, while 6,092 are confirmed infected. A total of 97 people are in serious condition, with 76 of them on ventilators.