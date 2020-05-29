Health Ministry leaders set to convene amid sudden spike in virus cases

Top Health Ministry officials were set to convene Friday morning to discuss a worrying uptick in infections in the country, amid concerns Israeli social distancing discipline has dipped as the nation reopens from coronavirus lockdown.

Ministry leadership was expected to review the latest infection numbers and discuss possible courses of action to confront the rise in patients and prevent further regression.

Ahead of the meeting a health official told the Ynet news site anonymously: “It’s clear to us that the regulations are not being adhered to at all, particularly not in schools.”

The meeting came as figures on Thursday evening showed 79 new cases over the previous 24 hours, after weeks in which new diagnoses had hovered at around 20 or less a day.

Friday morning saw 15 more cases diagnosed. Still the number of active cases continued to drop, going down by several dozen overnight to stand at 1,876 of a total of 16,887 patients. The number of people in serious condition remained the same, at 37, with 36 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile 35 were in moderate condition with the rest seeing only mild symptoms.

Also Friday it was reported that some 30 children in a migrant preschool in south Tel Aviv as well as three staff members were ordered into quarantine Thursday after a child was diagnosed with the virus. Recent days have seen children in several schools and preschools in central Israel sent to quarantine after infections were diagnosed among pupils.

And at Hadera’s Hille Yaffe Medical Center, 41 medical staff members entered quarantine after two nurses caught the virus.

Hebrew media outlets reported that health officials were reviewing reports that a significant number of the infections in recent days had come from the population of migrant workers and refugees.

One unnamed official told Channel 12 news that there was concern that migrants could have higher infection rates as they often live in more crowded conditions than the general population.

Sharon Tel, CEO of the Elifelet NGO for refugee children was doubtful, telling Kan news that migrants were generally very adherent to Health Ministry guidelines, distancing and mask-wearing.

The downward trend in cases diagnosed over the past few weeks appeared to be threatened in recent days by renewed outbreaks in schools.

Eighteen students and staff members at a Jerusalem high school tested positive for the coronavirus when intensive testing was carried out Thursday after three students were initially found to be infected. Students and staff have been quarantined and mass testing is taking place to find any other potential cases.

Cases in educational institutions in Bat Yam, Or Yehuda, Rehovot and elsewhere have sent many more into quarantine.

Despite the uptick in cases, the government said Thursday that higher education institutions and youth groups would be allowed to operate from Sunday, under Health Ministry restrictions.

The newly instituted coronavirus cabinet tasked with facilitating the government’s response to the virus is also concerned that fewer people are coming in to be tested. Though at the height of the pandemic around 13,000-14,000 people were being tested every day, numbers have dropped considerably in recent weeks to stand at around 5,000-6,000 a day as less people experience symptoms.

With recent weeks seeing a sharp drop-off in the number of new virus cases, the country has lifted restrictions on movement, businesses and educational institutions.

Restaurants, pubs, hotels, pools and other establishments began opening up and hosting patrons Wednesday, after authorities gave the go-ahead to ease pandemic restrictions and allow some of the last businesses remaining shut to reopen.