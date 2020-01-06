Hebrew, Nazis and ‘1917’ make waves at Golden Globes

Hollywood’s Golden Globes ceremony lived up to its reputation on Sunday, with plenty of memorable moments including Quentin Tarantino thanking his Israeli wife in Hebrew, host Ricky Gervais cracking Harvey Weinstein jokes and Sacha Baron Cohen again accusing Facebook and its founder Mark Zuckerberg of spreading Nazi propaganda.

Here are some of the key moments:

‘1917’

Jewish director Sam Mendes was one of the big winners of the evening, taking the best director award as well as best picture, drama, for the technically dazzling World War I tale “1917.”

The film was made in sinuous long takes, giving the impression that the movie unfolds in one lengthy shot.

“I hope this means that people will turn up and see this on the big screen, the way it was intended,” said Mendes.

‘Toda, geveret’

Accepting his best film, comedy or musical award for the radiant Los Angeles fable “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” Tarantino addressed his wife, Israeli singer Daniella Pick, in — pretty stilted — Hebrew.

“I want to thank you so much and my wife who’s watching from Tel Aviv, who’s pregnant with my very first child,” he told the cheering crowd, adding: “Toda, geveret [“Thank you, madam” in Hebrew], I love you.”

Sacha Baron Cohen vs Facebook, again

Jewish comedian and actor Sacha Baron Cohen used his speech to lambaste Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg — whom he has attacked several times recently — and again accuse his social media website of spreading Nazi propaganda.

Cohen was presenting the movie “Jojo Rabbit,” an anti-hate Holocaust satire about a German boy who wants to be a Nazi toward the end of World War II.

“The hero of this next movie is a naive, misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends. His name is Mark Zuckerberg,” he said. “Sorry, this is an old intro for Social Network. I’m actually talking about Jojo Rabbit.”

Jojo Rabbit, directed by — and starring — Taika Waititi who is both Jewish and New Zealand Maori, did not end up winning any prizes.

Gervais strikes out

British comic Ricky Gervais used his fifth and final stint as host to fire off one-liners on a slew of topics haunting the entertainment sector including #MeToo, lack of diversity and the streaming wars.

“Look, talking of all you perverts, it was a big year — ‘Surviving R. Kelly,’ ‘Leaving Neverland,’ ‘Two Popes”” Gervais joked, referring to two documentaries about sexual abuse and one of this year’s best drama contenders.

Inviting Sandra Bullock to the stage, he said: “Our next presenter starred in Netflix’s ‘Bird Box,’ a movie where people survive by acting like they don’t see a thing. Sort of like working for Harvey Weinstein.”

Nominee Leonardo DiCaprio — and his string of young model girlfriends — was another target for Gervais.

“‘Once upon a Time… In Hollywood’ — nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the preview and by the end, his date was too old for him,” said the host.

But his performance drew criticism, with Deadline calling him “weakly cheeky” and Variety labeling it a “a tame, mildly political outing.”

‘We need to act’

Russell Crowe used his win at the Golden Globes to send a powerful message about the devastating fires in Australia and climate change — despite not being in the room.

Crowe stayed in his home country “protecting his family from the devastating bushfires,” presenter Jennifer Aniston explained, before reading his message.

“Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based,” wrote the actor, who won for Showtime’s “The Loudest Voice” about Fox News founder Roger Ailes.

“We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet… That way, we all have a future.”

Pierce Brosnan, Laura Dern and Patricia Arquette also addressed climate change, at a gala when organizers chose to serve only vegan food.

‘Allahu Akbar’

Egyptian-American actor Ramy Youssef doubtlessly raised a few eyebrows as he took to the stage after winning the first Golden Globe of the night for best actor in a comedy series for “Ramy.”

“I would like to thank my God. Allahu akbar. Thank you, God,” the Muslim actor said.

The phrase, which means “God is greatest,” is an everyday expression in the Muslim world, but for some in the West, it is associated with jihadist terror attacks.

‘Go out and vote’

Michelle Williams urged women to go out and vote in this year’s US presidential election as she accepted a Golden Globe for best actress in a limited series or television movie.

“As women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” the “Fosse/Verdon” star told the audience.

“So women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest… It is what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them,” she added.

“Don’t forget we are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.”

‘On the brink of war’

Arquette also used her moment in the spotlight to decry heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, after the US strike that killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

When future generations “look back on this night in the history books, we will see a country on the brink of war,” Arquette said, accepting her award for “The Act.”

“The United States of America, a president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs including cultural sites… People not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids’ heads — and the continent of Australia on fire.”

She also ended her speech appealing to viewers to vote in the upcoming November election.