Hezbollah says Israeli drones go down in Beirut stronghold

BEIRUT — An official with Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group claimed two Israeli drones went down in a neighborhood of southern Beirut.

The official said one drone fell and another one exploded near the ground, causing a fire in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahiyeh.

Iran’s Press TV quoted a Hezbollah official saying the two drones had been downed by the group.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

People in the Lebanese capital said a large explosion shook the area and triggered a fire.

Footage from #Beirut Southern Suburb and #Hezbollah stronghold. Citizens says they saw a 'drone missile' target what they say was a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/liA8d53MGI — Riam Dalati (@Dalatrm) August 24, 2019

They said they heard an aircraft flying just before the blast and reported later that the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group sealed off the area. The blast occurred near the group’s media office in the Moawwad district.

Israeli warplanes fly over Lebanon regularly and have struck inside neighboring Syria from Lebanese airspace on numerous occasions. Israel also uses drones to monitor Hezbollah activity in southern Lebanon, according to Beirut.

The incident came hours after Israel carried out airstrikes in Syria against what it said was an imminent Iranian drone plot to attack Israel with explosives-laden drones.

Israeli forces in the north have been put on high alert amid fears of a reprisal attack.