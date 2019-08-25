Hezbollah says Israeli drones go down in Beirut stronghold
search
home page
Breaking news

Hezbollah says Israeli drones go down in Beirut stronghold

Explosions heard in Dahiyeh neighborhood hours after Israel strikes Iranian drone plot in Syria

By Agencies Today, 4:03 am 0 Edit
The scene of where an alleged Israeli drone fell in southern Beirut on August 25, 2019. (screen capture: Twitter)
The scene of where an alleged Israeli drone fell in southern Beirut on August 25, 2019. (screen capture: Twitter)

BEIRUT — An official with Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group claimed two Israeli drones went down in a neighborhood of southern Beirut.

The official said one drone fell and another one exploded near the ground, causing a fire in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahiyeh.

Iran’s Press TV quoted a Hezbollah official saying the two drones had been downed by the group.

People in the Lebanese capital said a large explosion shook the area and triggered a fire.

They said they heard an aircraft flying just before the blast and reported later that the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group sealed off the area. The blast occurred near the group’s media office in the Moawwad district.

Israeli warplanes fly over Lebanon regularly and have struck inside neighboring Syria from Lebanese airspace on numerous occasions. Israel also uses drones to monitor Hezbollah activity in southern Lebanon, according to Beirut.

The incident came hours after Israel carried out airstrikes in Syria against what it said was an imminent Iranian drone plot to attack Israel with explosives-laden drones.

Israeli forces in the north have been put on high alert amid fears of a reprisal attack.

read more:
less
comments
more