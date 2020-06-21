Hezbollah video threatens precision guided missiles on Tel Aviv

The Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group on Saturday released a video threatening to strike major Israeli cities with precision guided missiles and claiming that it has the capability to to hit “very precise targets” anywhere in Israel.

In the video clip released via social media, coordinates of Israeli targets across the country are displayed on the screen as audio clips of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah threaten to rain down missiles on them.

“Today, we can not only hit the city of Tel Aviv but also, if God wants and with his help, can hit very precise targets within Tel Aviv,” Nasrallah can be heard saying.

“We can also hurt anywhere within occupied Palestine,” he adds.

The video was shared on social media accounts associated with Iran and its proxies. It was also posted on YouTube, but later removed for violating its standards.

At the end of the video, text in Hebrew and Arabic appears saying, “Whatever you do to block the way — it’s over, done and completed.”

#Lebanon: #Hezbollah war media center released a video showing the coordinates of highly sensitive Zionist military sites all over #Palestine. Video plays a part of a speech by Sayyed Nasrallah in which he concludes: "Mission Accomplished." pic.twitter.com/S13MNeCcj3 — Sara_Haj ???????? (@Sara_Haj) June 20, 2020

Hezbollah is believed to have over 150,000 missiles, but only a small number of them can be guided to specific sites. Israel fears in a future war, the terror group could use a barrage of precision missiles to attack sensitive facilities and overwhelm its air defense array.

Israeli planes have carried out airstrikes in Syria to foil efforts by Iran to smuggle the advanced weapons into Lebanon, according to authorities. Jerusalem believes Tehran is now trying to develop domestic production in Lebanon because of the danger involved in trying to move the weapons from Iran to Lebanon.

In September last year, the Israel Defense Forces announced that it had identified a facility in southern Lebanon being used by Hezbollah to convert and manufacture precision-guided missiles.

The compound located near Nabi Sheet in the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon was established several years ago by Iran and Hezbollah for weapons manufacturing, the army said at the time, claiming the site had established “a dedicated assembly line for precision weapons” and contained several machines supplied by Iran “designed to manufacture the motors and the warheads of missiles with an accuracy of less than 10 meters.”

Hezbollah was formed in the early 1980s with assistance from Iran to counter and harass Israel, which occupied southern Lebanon following the 1982 First Lebanon War.

Over the years — and with ample Iranian training, funding and support — the terror group turned from a small guerrilla outfit that used guns and roadside bombs to kill Israeli troops and Lebanese collaborators, into a more powerful terrorist organization with thousands of simple rockets that it rained down on northern Israel and advanced anti-tank guided missiles that it fired at IDF positions in southern Lebanon.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has been a US-designated terrorist group since 1997 and fights alongside the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the neighboring country’s civil war. It is Tehran’s most potent proxy on the regional scene and also wields significant influence in Lebanese politics.