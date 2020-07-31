Hiker in critical condition after apparently suffering from heatstroke
search
home page

Hiker in critical condition after apparently suffering from heatstroke

Rescue services working to revive young woman, who was found unconscious at Wadi Qelt in the West Bank

By TOI staff Today, 2:46 pm 0 Edit
An IDF helicopter called out to assist in the recovery of a woman who fell to her death in Wadi Qelt, near Jerusalem, March 28. (MDA)
Illustrative: An IDF helicopter called out to assist in the recovery of a woman who fell to her death in Wadi Qelt, near Jerusalem. (MDA)

Medics were attempting Friday to resuscitate an Israeli hiker in critical condition who apparently suffered from heatstroke.

The young woman was found unconscious at Wadi Qelt in the West Bank, north of Jerusalem.

A military helicopter was dispatched to the area to transport her to a hospital.

According to Army Radio, the woman was the fifth person this week to be rescued while hiking at Wadi Qelt, where temperatures can reach past 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38°C) in the summer.

The incident came at the tail end of a nearly week-long heatwave in Israel.

read more:
comments