Homes evacuated in Kiryat Shmona as wildfire rages

A brush fire that erupted Friday in a park in Kiryat Shmona spread toward homes in the northern town, forcing police and firefighters to evacuate several homes and apartment buildings.

Firefighters said the move was a precaution and that the flames had not yet entered the residential areas. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Four fire-fighting planes and six fire teams were working to try and bring the blaze, which started in Park Hazahav, a large green area in the town, under control.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

City officials called on residents to cooperate with police if requested to evacuate and for others to keep their windows closed to prevent smoke inhalation.

The fire comes after a wave of devastating fires hit Israel last week, including one that almost completely destroyed Mevo Modi’im, a community of some 250 people nestled into the Ben Shemen Forest.