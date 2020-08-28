1,500 take part in Friday protest outside Netanyahu’s residence

Some 1,500 demonstrators took part in a Friday evening protest outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

The protests appeared to be taking place in a calm atmosphere, with no reports of clashes of any kind as organizers sought to downplay recent tensions with Jerusalem police.

The weekly Friday protests, which are called “Kabbalat Shabbat,” after the traditional Jewish Friday evening service, tend to attract more young families than the larger Saturday night protests which have frequently seen clashes between protesters and police.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Speaking at Friday’s protest, Eli Brook, one of the organizers, said there were no plans to confront police on Saturday. “Our only enemy is the corrupt one in Balfour,” he said referring to Netanyahu’s official residence.

“The policeman, or policewoman are not our enemies,” said retired Brig. Gen. Amir Haskel, according to the Ynet news site. “Our enemy is the ruler who has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust.”

“We will not be violent toward the police, but we will also not surrender to violence,” he said.

On Thursday hundreds of people blocked roads at simultaneous demonstrations calling for Netanyahu’s resignation in Tel Aviv and Haifa.

The protest movement has grown in recent months, with demonstrators demanding the prime minister step down over his trial on three criminal cases. They have been joined by people protesting the government’s economic policies during the coronavirus pandemic, with crowds in the tens of thousands on Saturdays.

בלפור, קבלת שבת. חייזרים אנרכיסטים מסוממים מפיצים קורונה. pic.twitter.com/NQNmEXiv6g — אריאנה מלמד (@ariana_melamed) August 28, 2020

Acting Police Commissioner Motti Cohen on Friday pushed back forcefully against allegations of police violence during protests against Netanyahu.

“I’m aware of the discourse around the Israel Police, some of which must be listened to attentively as legitimate criticism,” Cohen was quoted saying in a police statement. “But unfortunately there is also incendiary and destructive discourse that sometimes borders on incitement, which must be cut off — and immediately.”

Cohen said Israeli society was grappling with “one of the most complicated and sensitive periods” in its history and rejected any political motivation on the part of police.

Last weekend’s protest included numerous complaints of police violence, including against Jerusalem Chief Superintendent Niso Guetta, who was filmed shoving and smacking a protester at the rally.

Despite Supreme Court petitions against Guetta, police told reporters that he would be dispatched to Saturday’s demonstration as well.

Guetta claims he was assaulted by the demonstrators and that he did not use excessive force. The Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department has been probing the matter.

Netanyahu’s trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes opened in May in a Jerusalem court. The accusations include accepting some $200,000 in gifts such as cigars and champagne from two billionaires, Hollywood-based Israeli movie mogul Milchan and Australian magnate James Packer, known as Case 1000.

In Case 2000 and case 4000 Netanyahu is also accused of offering to push legislation benefiting powerful Israeli media moguls in exchange for more positive coverage in their publications.

Netanyahu has said he is the victim of a wide-ranging conspiracy, in which the left-wing opposition, media, police and state prosecutors are attempting a political coup to oust him, and called the allegations baseless, saying accepting gifts from friends isn’t a problem.