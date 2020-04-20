IDF cancels Independence Day air shows to prevent gatherings

The Israeli army on Monday announced it was canceling its annual Independence Day flyby to prevent people from gathering to watch the jets and other military aircraft zoom by.

The cancellation was the latest in a series of steps taken by the government to adapt the country’s national holiday celebrations to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The traditional flyby by the air force over the country will not take place this year in order to prevent gatherings,” the Israel Defense Forces said.

The Air Force flyby, a highlight of annual independence day celebrations, normally sees various fighter jets, transport planes, helicopters and other aircraft fly over different parts of the country throughout the day. Stunt aircraft would also perform shows over beaches and other popular sites, often drawing thousands of spectators.

Instead, the military said it would hold a smaller performance by its fleet of acrobatic planes over the nation’s hospitals on Independence Day, which kicks off on the night of April 28 and continues through the next day.

“Four Efroni planes will fly over the country’s hospitals and salute the efforts of medical teams and the entire healthcare system, who are fighting the war against the coronavirus,” the military said.

The IDF announced that the aerial acrobatic planes would perform an initial test run on Monday, warning those near the hospitals to not be alarmed at the sight.