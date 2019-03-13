IDF says it has exposed new Hezbollah cell operating from Syrian Golan Heights

The Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday that it had exposed a Hezbollah terror cell established in a border village in the Syrian Golan Heights and vowed to prevent the Lebanese group from operating against Israel from Syrian soil.

The IDF said the cell was comprised of Syrians, but led by Lebanese and “masterminded” by a man it identified as Ali Musa Daqduq.

Daqduq is wanted in the US for attacks against US forces in Iraq including planning an attack in Karbala in 2007, which resulted in the deaths of five US soldiers.

According to the US Department of the Treasury, Daqduq has served “as commander of a Hezbollah special forces unit and chief of a protective detail for Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.”

Previously classified intelligence now cleared for publication: Ali Musa Daqduq, a senior operative in the Lebanon-based terrorist organization Hezbollah, has been operating a new terror cell in… Syria.

According to the IDF, Daqduq has now taken up a new position, trying to establish Hezbollah observation posts against Israel on Syrian soil.

“We have a clear message, we are not going to allow Hezbollah to establish a terror infrastructure in Syria capable of harming Israeli civilians,” the army said, adding that it also held the Syrian government responsible for all actions emanating from Syrian soil.

The announcement comes after Syrian state media reported last week that Israeli forces fired a single shell at Khader, which lies just across the demilitarized zone between the two countries on the Golan Heights and is in Syria’s Quneitra province.

According to the state-run SANA news agency, the shell did not cause any injuries or damage. It was not immediately clear what the target was and the IDF had no comment.

Last month Syrian state media reported that Israel had shelled targets in the nearby deserted Syrian city of Quneitra.

While Israel did not comment on the strike at the time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the incident the next day, saying that: “We are working all the time to block Iran. We operate every day, including yesterday, against Iran and its efforts to entrench itself in the region.”

Israeli military reporters were told that the strike on Quneitra targeted Iranian-backed Shiite militiamen trying to set up a base of operations near the Israeli border. The tank shelling was also meant to serve as a warning to Syria and other Iranian proxies that Israel would not tolerate Tehran’s efforts to establish a permanent military presence in the Syrian Golan.

Until recently, Israel typically refrained from commenting on its military activities against Iran in Syria, neither confirming nor denying strikes. Over the past few months, however, this policy of ambiguity has been largely abandoned by Israeli military and political officials, who have begun more openly discussing the Israel Defense Forces’ operations in Syria.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria to thwart attempts to smuggle weapons to the Hezbollah terror group and keep Iranian-backed forces from entrenching themselves near the border.