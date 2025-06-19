IDF strikes Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor, Natanz site used for nuclear development

The Israeli Air Force bombed Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor Thursday morning, along with a second strike on the Natanz enrichment facility and dozens of other military sites overnight, the military announced as an operation aimed at destroying the Iranian nuclear program entered its seventh day.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, a wave of overnight strikes involved 40 fighter jets dropping 100 munitions on dozens of Iranian military facilities in Tehran and other areas of Iran.

The IDF issued a warning ahead of the strike on the Arak reactor and urged residents in nearby areas to flee.

“The strike targeted the component intended for plutonium production, in order to prevent the reactor from being restored and used for nuclear weapons development,” the military said.

The research reactor was only partially built, with Tehran informing the UN nuclear watchdog that it planned to begin operating the facility next year.

The IDF later released footage showing the strike.

Israeli strikes target the Arak heavy water reactor in Iran, June 19, 2025. (Israel Defense Forces)

Israel separately said it struck another site around Natanz it described as being related to Iran’s nuclear program.

Iranian state TV said there was “no radiation danger whatsoever” from the attack on the Arak site. An Iranian state television reporter, speaking live in the nearby town of Khondab, said the facility had been evacuated and there was no damage to civilian areas around the reactor.

Heavy-water reactors pose a nuclear proliferation risk because they can easily produce plutonium which, like enriched uranium, can be used to make the core of an atom bomb.

תקיפות חיל האוויר הלילה באיראן: 40 מטוסי קרב תקפו עשרות מטרות צבאיות עם יותר מ-100 חימושים צה״ל תקף כור גרעיני שאינו פעיל במרחב אראכ שבאיראן 40 מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו במהלך הלילה, בהכוונה מודיעינית מדויקת של אגף המודיעין, עם יותר מ-100 חימושים, עשרות מטרות צבאיות בטהראן… pic.twitter.com/llhYbkFXIF — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 19, 2025

Among the targets struck elsewhere in Iran overnight was a facility in Natanz used by Iran to develop nuclear weapons, the IDF said.

“The site houses unique components and equipment used for the development of nuclear weapons, and hosts projects that enable the acceleration of the nuclear weapons program,” the military said.

Israel has previously targeted Iran’s enrichment site at Natanz, in addition to centrifuge workshops around Tehran and a nuclear site in Isfahan. Its strikes have also killed top generals and nuclear scientists.

Fighter jets also bombed “facilities for manufacturing raw materials, components used in assembling ballistic missiles, and sites for producing Iranian air defense systems and missiles,” along with Iranian air defense sites, missile storage sites, and radars, the IDF added.

Huge explosions were witnessed in the cities of Isfahan, Shiraz and Kermanshah early in the morning, the Washington-based Iran International news outlet reported.

شهروندی با ارسال ویدیویی از شیراز به ایران‌اینترنشنال موشک‌های جمهوری اسلامی را در آسمان این شهر نشان می‌دهد و می‌گوید اسرائیل همان‌جایی را زد که موشک پرتاب شد. pic.twitter.com/jC8IwW2VU3 — ايران اينترنشنال (@IranIntl) June 19, 2025

An Israeli military official told Reuters the army estimates it has struck two-thirds of Iran’s ballistic missile launchers.

Iran is still believed to have more than 100 missile launchers, the official said.

Officials have said the launchers are a prime target, as they are the bottleneck for Tehran’s ability to launch its thousands of missiles at Israel.

Iranian news agencies also reported it had arrested 18 “enemy agents” who were building drones for Israeli attacks in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

Trump deliberates

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump told staffers that he has approved plans to strike Iran, but is waiting to see if Iran will give up on its nuclear program before issuing any order to attack, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump informed his senior aides on Wednesday that he had approved the plans, the report said, citing “people familiar with the deliberations.”

Trump told reporters Wednesday that he wanted Iran’s “unconditional surrender” — meaning giving up its nuclear program — and that it was too late for a mere ceasefire.

Senior officials in the US are getting ready for the possible strike in the coming days, Bloomberg reported, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

Some of the sources said that a strike over the weekend is a possibility, but that the situation was in flux and could still change.

Meanwhile, Trump has asked his military advisers if 30,000-pound bombs could destroy Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility, Axios reported.

The bunker-buster bombs, known as the Massive Ordnance Penetrators, are in the US arsenal, but Israel does not have them or the bombers needed to deploy them.

Fordo is buried underground at a depth that is believed to be out of reach of Israeli aerial weaponry.

Officials from the Pentagon told Trump they believe the bombs could work against Fordo, although it’s not yet clear if Trump is sure, Axios reported.

The bombs have never been used in combat, only in tests.

The Israelis told the US officials that even though they could not dismantle Fordo with bombs, they may “do it with humans,” the report said, citing a US official.

Iranian officials have reported at least 224 deaths in Israeli attacks, claiming those were mostly civilians, though that toll has not been updated since Monday. The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists estimates the death toll to be at least 585, including 239 civilians, and estimates that more than 1,300 have been wounded.

Israel says its sweeping assault on Iran’s top military leaders, nuclear scientists, uranium enrichment sites and ballistic missile program launched early Friday morning is necessary to prevent the Islamic Republic from realizing its avowed plan to destroy the Jewish state.

Iran has retaliated by launching over 400 missiles and some 1,000 drones at Israel. So far, 24 people have been killed in Israel and more than 500 wounded by the missiles.

Iran has long insisted its nuclear program was peaceful, though it is the only non-nuclear-armed state to enrich uranium up to 60%, a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%.