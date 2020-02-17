IDF: Troops find body of gunman suspected of recent attack on soldiers

Israeli soldiers on Monday found the lifeless body of a Palestinian man in the central West Bank whom the military believes is the gunman who opened fire at troops earlier this month, injuring one of them, the Israel Defense Forces said.

In the February 6 attack, the gunman opened fire at Kfir Brigade soldiers stationed along a highway near the Parsa Junction outside the Dolev settlement, northwest of Ramallah. A bullet grazed one soldier’s head, lightly injuring him.

The IDF troops opened fire at the suspect in response and launched a manhunt to find him, which ended Monday with the discovery of the body.

It appeared as though the man was fatally wounded when the Israeli soldiers fired back at him, though this was not immediately confirmed by the IDF. The military said it would provide more information about the matter in the future.



The Israel Defense Forces said the body was found among some bushes in a valley in the Binyamin region of the central West Bank, with an M16 assault rifle and a pistol nearby.

The injured soldier was hospitalized with light injuries to his head and later released, according to authorities.

The attack outside Dolev came amid a significant spike in tensions between Israel and the Palestinians earlier this month, with a pair of attacks on security forces in Jerusalem, a deadly clash in Jenin, and continuing launches of projectiles and incendiary devices from Gaza.

Tensions in the West Bank and Jerusalem have been heightened in recent weeks, following the release of US President Donald Trump’s plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Palestinian Authority immediately rejected the proposal, which was widely seen as overwhelmingly favoring Israel.

In the time since the plan’s release, the military has noted a significant increase in violence in the West Bank, with regular riots, rock-throwing and violent opposition to Israeli arrest raids.