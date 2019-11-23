Internet access rapidly being restored in Iran — advocacy group
Following weeklong government-imposed shutdown amid protests, NetBlocks says connectivity has now reached 60%
An advocacy group said internet connectivity is rapidly being restored in Iran after a weeklong government-imposed shutdown in response to widespread protests.
The group NetBlocks said Saturday that connectivity had suddenly reached 60% Saturday afternoon.
It said on Twitter: “Internet access is being restored in #Iran after a weeklong internet shutdown amid widespread protests.”
There were reports that internet service remained spotty in the capital, Tehran, though others around the country began reporting they could again access it.
Confirmed: Internet access is being restored in #Iran after a weeklong internet shutdown amid widespread protests; real-time network data show national connectivity now up to 64% of normal levels as of shutdown hour 163 ????????#IranProtests #Internet4Iran
????https://t.co/XQmiaOlRL7 pic.twitter.com/eimWEIEmrI
— NetBlocks.org (@netblocks) November 23, 2019
The order comes a week after the November 15 gasoline price hike, which sparked demonstrations that rapidly turned violent, seeing gas stations, banks and stores burned to the ground.
Amnesty International said it believes the unrest and the crackdown killed at least 106 people. Iran disputes that figure without offering its own. A UN office earlier said it feared the unrest may have killed “a significant number of people.”
