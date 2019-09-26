Iran supreme leader lashes out at Europe as nuke deal wallows

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s supreme leader said Europeans should not be trusted, based on their inability to save the 2015 nuclear deal that the US unilaterally withdrew from last year.

Since then, US sanctions have kept Iran from selling its oil abroad and have crippled its economy.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke Thursday, a day after Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani attended the UN General Assembly in New York.

Khamenei said, “Europeans did not fulfill any of their commitments, and this is the strongest reason that they shouldn’t be trusted.”

Many parties to the nuclear deal had hoped European mediation could salvage the nuclear agreement.

But Khamenei said Europeans were as hostile toward Iran as the US, and that European mediation had provided little so far beyond “long speeches.”