Israel charges Gaza electrician with firing rockets, powering Hamas tunnels

Prosecutors on Wednesday filed charges against a Gazan electrician accused of firing missiles at Israel and supplying the power for the Hamas terror group’s cross-border tunnels into the Jewish state.

According to the indictment filed at the Beersheba District Court, Fadi Qadas, 32, was in the service of the terrorist group for 15 years, supplying it with electronic parts and guidance, including during the 2014 and 2012 wars against Israel.

Qadas was arrested by Israeli forces last month, but details of his detention are barred from publication.

The charges attributed to Qadas include nine counts of various terror charges, including membership in a terror group, service for a terror group and arms dealing.

He is accused of firing hundreds of missiles and mortar shells at Israel on behalf of Hamas, including 107 missiles in rapid succession during a 2017 flare-up that sought to overwhelm the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

Qadas was also responsible for powering the Hamas tunnels dug underneath the border with Israel, according to the charge sheet, and supplied gas balloons for airborne arson attacks on Israel in recent years.

The indictment said the Gazan man was paid for his services by Hamas. It also said he had received financial compensation from the Palestinian Authority after incurring an injury in Israeli strikes.

Since its violent takeover of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority, Hamas has fired thousands of missiles at Israel and fought three wars with the Jewish state. It has also built dozens of cross-border passages, which have since been destroyed by Israel, with its fighters infiltrating into the country on a number of occasions during 2014’s Gaza war and killing Israeli soldiers.