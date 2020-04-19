Israel mass-produces washable masks that fit kids, adults – and beards

With the government now requiring Israelis to wear a face covering when they leave their homes, the health and defense ministries have launched a project to manufacture reusable masks made of high-density cotton, a report said Friday.

The face masks are designed to fit everyone, including children and bearded men, the project manager told the Reuters news agency Friday.

Many ultra-Orthodox Jews and religious Muslims in Israel, as well as Christian clergymen, grow facial hair as a sign of faith.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“We already made masks for kids, youths and adults. One particular size — extra large — fits people with beards,” project manager Amit Ben-Kish said.

Israel mass-produces reusable masks, sized to fit kids or beards https://t.co/VEBLaWmDb3 pic.twitter.com/3q1PZQP0xS — ????ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ???? (@JuliaWi81922531) April 17, 2020

The masks can be disinfected by washing in a 60°C (140°F) laundry cycle and reused for weeks.

Their protective capability is on par with that of single-use paper surgical masks.

Nearly a dozen workshops, including in jails, are producing the masks, which come in white except for those for the police, which have a blue design. More than a million have already been produced for healthcare workers and high-risk groups.

“While the state covered that initial cost, the plan is to produce further masks for sale in shops at around $2 each,” the report said.

“Each mask can be used dozens of times. By buying five masks for less than $10 (NIS 36), you are set for a few months,” Ben-Kish told Reuters.

The project comes as Israel and the world suffer a global shortage of masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The cabinet on Sunday approved a NIS 200 fine for anyone caught more than once without a face mask in public, less than the originally proposed NIS 500 fine for a first-time offender.