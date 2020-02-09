Israel prepares for freezing night, but any snow unlikely to stick

Temperatures were forecast to plunge to freezing or lower late Sunday night in northern and central mountainous regions of the country, but although some snow was expected to fall, it was not likely to stick in most areas.

The Jerusalem municipality said in a statement that it had held a situation assessment during the day and decided that it will order schools to open late on Monday, over potential weather hazards.

A final decision will be released at 5 a.m. after another assessment.

Although “the chances of snow are low,” there is a concern of ice on the roads due to the cold, the municipality said. As a precaution, salt will be scattered on roads in the capital during the night, the statement said. The municipality prepared some four tons of salt for the job, Channel 12 news reported.

Overnight the temperatures in the capital were expected to hover around the freezing point.

Temperatures plummeted in the north during the day with -8° Celsius (17.6° Fahrenheit) recorded on Mount Hermon and light snow falling on the Golan Heights. In the northern city of Safed the temperature went down to -1° C (30.2° F) and some light snow fell.

During the night temperatures in the north were forecast to drop to -5° C (23° F) in high areas of the north.

The cold front was expected to see temperatures continue to hover around the freezing point in mountainous areas in the days ahead, before warming up midway through the week.

It was not expected to be so cold along the coast, though light showers could continue throughout the country till Tuesday.

The ski resort at Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights was closed Sunday due to the stormy weather conditions.

Some 40 centimeters (15.75 inches) fell Saturday at the resort.

Israel has experienced a wet winter so far, with record-breaking downpours in late December and early January that overwhelmed drainage systems and produced widespread flooding in many cities, while also filling up water reservoirs to levels not seen in years.